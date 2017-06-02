PRF BBQ (1pm)
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Sunday, June 11th – CLUB GARIBALDI
1:00-1:30 maximum busy muscle
1:45-2:15 Kate Moths
2:30-3:00 Static Eyes
3:15-3:45 Sin Bad
4:00-4:30 Donoma
4:45-5:15 Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends
5:30-6:00 Rented Rooms
6:15-6:45 Bon Air
7:00-7:30 Andy Cohen and Light Coma
7:30-8:30 DINNER
8:30-9:00 The Glacial Speed
9:15-9:45 The Rutabega
9:45-10:00 RAFFLE
10:00-10:30 Gay Name
10:45-11:15 Stomatopod
11:30-12:00 Motherfucker
12:15-12:45 Nonagon
Info
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Live Music/Performance