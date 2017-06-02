PRF BBQ (1pm)

Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Sunday, June 11th – CLUB GARIBALDI

1:00-1:30 maximum busy muscle

1:45-2:15 Kate Moths

2:30-3:00 Static Eyes

3:15-3:45 Sin Bad

4:00-4:30 Donoma

4:45-5:15 Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends

5:30-6:00 Rented Rooms

6:15-6:45 Bon Air

7:00-7:30 Andy Cohen and Light Coma

7:30-8:30 DINNER

8:30-9:00 The Glacial Speed

9:15-9:45 The Rutabega

9:45-10:00 RAFFLE

10:00-10:30 Gay Name

10:45-11:15 Stomatopod

11:30-12:00 Motherfucker

12:15-12:45 Nonagon

Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
