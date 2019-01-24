Between its garish character design and grotesque fart humor, it’s amazing that a movie as glaringly bad as Shrek could make such a massive cultural imprint. If you spend much time online, you’ve probably seen the movie memed and parodied, but the internet’s ironic Shrek fandom has never seen anything quite like Shrek Retold, an absurdist, shot-for-shot remake of the movie initiated from the Milwaukee comedy group 3GI Industries. The group recruited more than 200 collaborators to present the movie through a demented mix of live action, animation and puppetry. In less than a week the movie netted one million views on YouTube, but for those who’d rather watch the movie with a crowd, Bremen Cafe is hosting this screening.