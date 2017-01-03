Film Clips 1.5

A Monster Calls PG-13

When the mother of Conor O’Malley (Lewis MacDougall) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he goes to stay with his cold fish of a grandmother (Sigourney Weaver). Friendless and bullied at school, Conor takes solace in sketching imaginary creatures. One night, a monster from Conor’s drawings appears outside the 12 year old’s bedroom window. Voiced by Liam Neeson, the giant is constructed of branches and tree roots and is shaped like a man. It promises to visit Conor three more times to tell him three fantastic tales. Afterwards, Conor must recount his own worst nightmare for the monster. Though the trailer makes the film seem like action fare, the story works on an emotional level.

Underworld: Blood Wars R

This Underworld chapter follows the “Game of Thrones” playbook. Consider the white-haired princess gifted with supernatural powers, the castle sitting atop a wall of ice that is threatened by ungodly creatures and a male warrior who may be the one true king. Then there’s Selene (Kate Beckinsale), a vampire whose specialty is killing lycans. Now, with a young daughter to protect, Selene’s rare blood is sought by the lycans, who are wiping out vampire covens left and right. Against a video-game backdrop of blacks, blues and greys, Selene is a sympathetic heroine whose character is neglected even now, in this, the franchise’s fifth installment.