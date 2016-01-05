Film Clips 1.6.15

The Forest PG-13

When Sara’s (Natalie Dormer) twin sister Jess disappears in Japan’s Aokigahara woods, she is shocked to learn it’s nicknamed the Suicide Forest because many people go there to end their lives. Unwilling to believe her sister killed herself, Sara and two friends search the forest. They find Jess’ empty tent but no note, proving to Sara that her sister did not take her life. Dusk is descending when Sara’s friends warn her they must leave the forest, but Sara refuses to go without her sister, enduring a terrifying night during which she’s assailed by paranormal entities. While the trailer isn’t particularly frightening, the Japanese setting and the presence of Dormer—known for her affecting portrayal of Anne Boleyn in The Tudors and as a cinematographer in The Hunger Games films—makes the project seem more interesting. (Lisa Miller)

The Hateful Eight R

Quentin Tarantino’s gory western farce elicits few laughs. When a pair of bounty hunters (Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell) along with a dangerous prisoner (Jennifer Jason Leigh) are stranded in a remote outpost by a blizzard, it’s clear something wicked is afoot. The talky exposition is often tedious, though Leigh’s murderous wretch is a treasure of amusing facial expressions. The film features several gags repeated over and over ad nauseam. A puzzle movie with a prolonged and violent climax, we appreciate its technical merits while wishing for better content. (L.M.)