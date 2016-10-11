Film Clips 10.13

The Accountant R

Ben Affleck appears as Christian Wolff, a math savant stricken with Asperger’s syndrome who becomes a highly skilled accountant working for multiple criminal organizations. Then Wolff is called upon by accounting clerk Dana (Anna Kendrick) to find the reason for a multi-million dollar discrepancy in a robotics company’s books. As Wolff gets closer to the truth, bodies pile up, prompting him to use a variety of acquired military skills to protect both himself and Dana from a host of bad guys. Warner Brothers and screenwriter Bill Dubuque were unable to settle on whether to make a thriller, or a comedy-action flick. The final product is some of each, but not enough of either. (Lisa Miller)

American Honey R

A story of desperation and dreams, American Honey follows Star (Sasha Lane), an impoverished teenager who feeds her siblings (and her worthless boyfriend) through dumpster diving. A random encounter with a charming hustler called Jake (Shia LaBeouf) inspires her escape. She follows Jake into his gang of young adults selling magazine subscriptions town to town, door to door. It’s hard work under an exploitative boss (Riley Keough), but the “crew” provides Star with camaraderie, even a surrogate family. Director Andrea Arnold immerses her hand-held cameras into a grungy dead-end of American life, complete with a blurry close-up of a hitchhiker’s thumb and shots that linger over the fly-speckled squalor. The story and characters gradually build interest across a leisurely paced and edited film that tries to embrace the grime and the hope. (David Luhrssen)

Kevin Hart: What Now? R

Kevin Hart’s latest comedy tour opened in 45 cities, with advance ticket sales topping $35 million dollars. Filming a show at Lincoln Financial Field, stadium to the Philadelphia Eagles in Hart’s hometown, Hart adds a preamble that finds him facing off against Don Cheadle in a poker game, then being protected from Mafiosos by Bond-girl, Halle Berry. Ed Helms stops in to play a wisecracking bartender. Note: Hart’s no-cell phone policy prompted his stone-faced security detail to boot 100-200 nonconforming patrons from each and every show. (L.M.)

A Man Called Ove PG-13

Ove is a nasty old curmudgeon who argues with shop clerks over coupons, hisses at cats and patrols his condo association to enforce every rule—and this before the dweeby young professionals who took over his company force him to retire after 43 years of loyal service. Based on the novel by Fredrik Backman, A Man Called Ove is a funny-sad-moving story of a man who has lost his grip on a changing world. Interrupted every time he tries to kill himself, Ove is gradually dragged back into engagement with life—but not without a struggle. (D.L.)

Max Steel PG-13

New in town, 16-year-old Max McGrath has no idea he’s been selected to help battle sinister forces from another galaxy. Unknown to Max, a bionic extraterrestrial named Steel has been watching him. Steel believes he can help Max to harness massive powers if he is able to gain the lad’s trust and teach him to use the powers. Together, the pair become Max Steel, a superhero adapted from the Mattel Toy line. This role, once set to be played by Taylor Lautner in 2009, ultimately went to Ben Winchell. (L.M.)

Roller Life Not Rated

Flat track roller derby has been named the fastest growing in the world, and the explosion in popularity is undeniable, with new leagues popping up in cities all over the country. The Brewcity Bruisers, Milwaukee’s local flat track roller derby league, are now the subject of a new documentary, Roller Life , executive produced by Michael Brown. The documentary follows the female roller derby players’ lives on and off the track, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the commitment shown balancing family, careers and the sport that they love. (Rob Hullum)

Roller Life will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Oriental Theatre. Tickets are available at rollerlife.ticketspice.com/milwaukee.