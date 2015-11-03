Film Clips 11.5.15

The Peanuts Movie G

The “Peanuts” comic strip becomes a theatrical movie that revisits Charlie Brown’s ambitions and fears, along with those of his best friend—the highly imaginative beagle, Snoopy. Long distinguished by Charlie Brown’s conflicted inner dialog, here he attempts to impress a pretty neighbor girl, which means trying to become the cool kid. Snoopy’s alter ego, the daring fighter pilot Red Baron, takes to the air for an epic battle against an arch nemesis. Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and Pig Pen are all on hand, rendered in minimalist 3D with a script crediting two of its three writers as Schulz’s son, Craig, and grandson, Bryan. (Lisa Miller)

SPECTRE PG-13

Daniel Craig’s fourth James Bond outing finds M (Ralph Fiennes) concerned that the 00 agent program is in jeopardy, prompting Bond to undertake an extensive search for a band of assassins, terrorists and all-round global troublemakers (the eponymous SPECTRE) run by Franz Oberhauser (Christoph Waltz). During his jet-setting investigation, Bond encounters and seduces femme fatales played by Monica Bellucci and Léa Seydoux. Thanks to gadgets designed by Q (Ben Wishaw), the agent escapes his would-be killers during a series of car chases set in Mexico, Rome, Austria and North Africa. Further complicating Bond’s mission, he is pitted against both Mr. White (Jesper Christensen) and a nemesis not seen for many years. A bloated two-and-a-half-hour blockbuster, the film’s constantly changing characters and locations seem like overkill. (L.M.)

This Changes Everything Not Rated

Naomi Klein is an economist who has challenged the reigning assumptions of her field in provocative books such as No Logo: Taking Aim at the Brand Bullies and The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism . Her recent book, This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate , is the basis for Director Avi Lewis’ documentary. Klein narrates the film, which shows how ecological disaster zones from Montana to Beijing are tied to the careless destructiveness of unregulated capitalism. (David Luhrssen)

3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road. Admission is free but seating is limited. For reservations, visit tugg.com.