Film Clips 12.1

Aaron Eckhart portrays wheelchair-bound scientist Dr. Seth Ember whose psychic abilities allow him to confront a demon that has possessed an 11-year-old boy (David Mazouz). Though Ember has successfully exorcised demons before, this one is the same evil spirit responsible for the deaths of Ember’s wife and child years ago. On the minus side, director Brad Peyton is known for churning out duds such as San Andreas and Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore , not to mention that the trailer for this one contains several hokey special effects. On the plus side, casting Eckhart could be interesting, and with much of the action occurring on a psychic level, the film creates an even stranger alternative reality than do most supernatural horrors.