Film Clips 12.8

Jennifer Aniston plays against type as Zenotek’s no-nonsense CEO Carol Vanstone. She is practically gleeful when informing her hard-partying brother, Clay (T.J. Miller) that his underperforming Chicago branch will be closed in the upcoming new year. To save their jobs, Clay and his top two officers, Josh and Mary (Jason Bateman and Kate McKinnon), plan an epic party designed to win the business of a huge client. The plan sends Carol into peals of laughter until her brother’s party goes viral. She attends, only to discover that infamous parties are a mixed blessing indeed.