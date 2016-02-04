Film Clips 2.2

The Choice PG-13

Travis (Benjamin Walker) claims it was love at first sight but for Gabby (Teresa Palmer), it was more a matter of repulsion turning into attraction. Based on Nicholas Sparks’ popular novel, The Choice operates on the old theory that a man’s persistence will win the woman in the end. Of course, there is the problem of Gabby’s fiancé, the inevitable misunderstandings between a sophisticated city gal and a Southern-fried lunkhead—and then tragedy! (David Luhrssen)

Hail, Caesar! PG-13

In the 1950s, Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin) is a Hollywood “fixer,” helping to keep the stars happy and productive. Filming Hail, Caesar! proves particularly problematic because it stars perpetually drunk Baird Whitlock (George Clooney). Then Whitlock is kidnapped from the studio lot by a group calling itself “The Future.” Mannix must discreetly gather and deliver a $100,000 ransom, all while keeping his mission secret from the prying eyes of a gossip columnist (Tilda Swinton). Both a tribute and satire of Hollywood’s Golden Age, the Coen Brothers and their cast appear to have a ball. (Lisa Miller)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies PG-13

This adaptation of Seth Grahame-Smith’s novel mines Jane Austen’s 1813 masterpiece for a new twist on the zombie genre. The five Bennet sisters are now experts with swords, especially Elizabeth (Lily James), the wittiest and wisest. Elizabeth, whose family has fallen on hard times, joins her wealthy, arrogant neighbor, Mr. Darcy (Sam Riley), to rid the British countryside of a zombie plague, and romance ensues. They say it takes all kinds, but will Austen fans appreciate the zombie piggyback ride? (L.M.)