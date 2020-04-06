Film Clips: April 6, 2020

The Main Event (Streaming on Netflix starting April 10) Not Rated

Leo (Seth Carr), is a frequently bullied, scrawny 11-year-old when he stumbles upon a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength and speed. After realizing he can now simultaneously defeat all the school's bullies, Leo pursues his dream of becoming a WWE superstar. Leo’s super-cool granny (Tichina Arnold) approves, so yay for her. While indoctrinating a new generation of fans, the film's fearless depiction of an 85-pound, 11-year-old, fighting a 250-pound muscle-man, means the WWE must be insured every which way from Sunday.

Trolls World Tour (Streaming starting April 10) PG

The sequel finds Anna Kendrick returning as the voice of Queen Poppy along with Justin Timberlake as her bestie, Branch. Expanding upon the musical pop featured in the chapter one, this time we meet seven musical troll tribes, each defined by their music genre. The tribes could live in harmony if not for Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and her father, King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), seeking to destroy all other music forms in order that their beloved rock’n’roll reigns supreme. Extremely colorful, non-threatening animation (i.e., Trolls poop cupcakes) is aimed at kids, while the largely nostalgic soundtrack seeks to capture their parents and grands as evidenced by an outdated Troll map that includes Disco.