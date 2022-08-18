Film Clips: August 18, 2022

× Expand Image © Universal Pictures Idris Elba in 'Beast' Idris Elba in 'Beast'

Beast

(In Theaters Aug. 19)

Following the death of his wife, Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) journeys to South Africa with daughters Mare and Norah (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) to acquaint the girls with their mother’s roots. Along the way, the family visits a game preserve run by good friend Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley). When the party takes a tour, they run afoul of a massive lion. Poachers have decimated his pride, leaving the surviving alpha male intent upon killing any humans who crosses its path.

Armed with one shotgun, Daniels and Battles attempt to repel the predator, which just keeps coming and coming. They also confront the poachers seeking to protect their trade in exotic animal parts. Meanwhile, Daniels deals with his daughters’ complaints of his behavior during their mother’s illness. The clunky 93-minute script by Ryan Engle, weighs on this R-Rated production which is bolstered by stunning landscapes and clever camera work from director Baltasar Kormakur. (Lisa Miller)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

(In Theaters Aug 18)

Native to Japan, the 38-year-old “Dragon Ball” manga series is globally popular. With 42 manga volumes, several animated series (including “Dragon Ball Z”), and video games, author Akira Toriyama has fostered an empire. Portions of his fourth feature-length script are digitally rendered, but the animation sticks to a cartoon feel.

Protagonist Son Goku (voice of Sean Schemmel) has destroyed the Red Ribbon Army (bad guys). This prompts evil genius Dr. Hedo (Zach Aguilar) to create the ultimate attack Androids, Gamma 1 (Aleks Le) and Gamma 2 (Zeno Robinson). Stopping the androids falls to heroes Piccolo (Christopher Sabat) and Gohan (Kyle Hebert), with help from other assorted characters. New viewers should expect numerous references to past events and characters. Director Tetsuro Kodama takes a bombastic approach to the dialog, fine for kids, but grating for many adults. (Lisa Miller)

The Enormity of Life

(Bayview Entertainment Blu-ray)

Thirtysomething Casey (Breckin Meyer) is disillusioned after schlepping through life in a society that promises the Earth and delivers frustration instead. He’s penning a suicide note as the film begins—“I know in my heart this world is too big for me … I’ve never felt alive”—and hangs himself from a lighting fixture. But the fixture snaps, he tumbles to the floor—failed again!

Casey’s botched attempt coincides with a phone call from an attorney, the executor for an aunt he barely remembers. The deceased woman left him a large sum in her will. How will this change Casey’s fortunes? Director Eric Swinderman’s The Enormity of Life (2021) is a broad satire of contemporary society, including the psychic damage from media coverage of violence and the ineffectuality of psychotherapy, Casey may find love with a quirky single mother (Emily Kinney) on a journey with many comical twists along the way. (David Luhrssen)

“Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water—The Complete Series”

(GKids Blu-ray)

Anime is an incredibly prolific animation genre with millions of fans beyond its Japanese homeland. This 39-episode series for Japanese television (1990-1991) is out with English dubbing on a multi-disc Blu-ray. Directed by Gainax Studio’s influential Hideaki Anno (“Neon Genesis Evangelion”), the story riffs on Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea with a dash of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in a whimsical steam punk universe.

The action begins at the candy-colored 1889 Paris World Fair where a young genius-inventor, Jean, meets a mysterious girl with a pet lion cub, Nadia. She possesses a crystal with remarkable powers—and is pursued by a Disney-like villainous. Together, Jean and Nadia must outrun and outwit their enemies in an animated world where solid becomes fluid and the impossible turns possible. (David Luhrssen)