Film Clips: Dec. 21, 2020

“The 2020 World Series” (Shout! Factory Blu-ray)

Baseball’s opening day was always as dependable as the first budding of the trees in spring—but not this year. As related in the familiar voice of sportscaster Vin Scully, the alarming spike of COVID-19 in March cancelled spring training and put the entire MLB season in jeopardy. “The 2020 World Series” documents the games and the decisions that led to the LA Dodgers’ defeat of the Tampa Bay Rays. Interviews with key athletes help illuminate the mindset: “Guys, don’t lose focus. Keep practicing. Stay in shape.” It was the first World Series played at a “neutral site” with a 25 percent capacity audience—but it happened. For the first time in decades, the Dodgers took the trophy home. (David Luhrssen)

Buried Alive (Kino Lorber Blu-ray)

Clint (Tim Matheson) is a hard-working guy who loves his wife, Joanna (Jennifer Jason Leigh), but her face curdles into a disdainful marker when he phones. She says she’s going shopping with girlfriends in the big city; he’ll spend the weekend fishing with his buddy, the sheriff. The outline of Buried Alive (1990) is already sketched out before the credits stop rolling. Joanna is really spending the weekend with her boyfriend, Cortland (William Atherton). Embodying the rationality of evil, Cortland devises an ingenious scheme to poison Clint. Conscience wrestles with lust and avarice. Joanna hates her small-town life and might consider anything to escape. Buried Alive is a James M. Cain-style crime thriller—until, as the title promises, it turns down the gothic alleyway of Edgar A. Poe. (David Luhrssen)

× Expand Image via Rotten Tomatoes

Dream Factory (MPI Media Group DVD)

At least as shown in this 2019 German film, the East German movie industry thrived under Communist rule. Dream Factory is set in early ‘60s East Berlin, largely on the grounds of legendary Babelsberg, the studio complex where many great German films of the 1920s were produced. According to Dream Factor, the complex was overrun with characters in the costumes of many centuries—just like MGM in Hollywood—as Babelsberg churned out war movies, costume dramas, love stories. Dream Factory is the latter, a giddy fantasy of romance between a klutsy German extra and a visiting French actress. (David Luhrssen)

Soul (Streaming December 25, on Disney+)

Pixar’s latest may appear to be a family tale, but the subject matter is surprisingly adult. Middle-school band teacher, Joe (voiced by Jamie Foxx), is set for his big-time jazz debut, when an accident hurls him toward the great beyond. Instead, Joe winds up in the great before, a soul-shaping center for those preparing to be born. He becomes a mentor to 22 (voice of Tina Fey), a soul who likes the great before and has no desire to leave it. Together, Joe and 22 visit NYC, only to discover that both lack a proper perspective on life. While the adults ponder the soulful questions raised, kids are wowed by appealing animation, sight gags and a snazzy introduction to jazz. (Lisa Miller)

Sylvie’s Love (Streaming December 25, on PrimeVideo)

A nostalgic romantic drama, Sylvie’s Love is set in 1957, scripted to recall “women’s pictures” of the era but with a potentially important difference—the protagonists are black. Like romances from the period, our star-crossed lovers are talented, clever, beautiful people destined for greatness. Wearing vintage clothing they wander idealized NYC sets filmed in technicolor. Tessa Thompson portrays aspiring television producer Sylvie. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) is the jazz-playing saxophonist who doesn't fit Sylvie's life-plan. Years later, a chance meeting reignites old passions. Will prior obligations stand in their way? It's no easy task being simultaneously glossy and affecting, but PG-13 Sylvie’s Love goes for it and Shazam! (Lisa Miller)