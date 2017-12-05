Film Clips: Dec. 7, 2017

The Cameraman Not Rated

Released in 1928, late in the silent era, The Cameraman starred deadpan Buster Keaton as a photographer bent on impressing a girl. The quest leads him to become a newsreel cameraman on dangerous assignments. Silent movies were seldom shown in silence; the films were usually accompanied by live musicians—often a pianist improvising on familiar tunes in time to the scenes on the screen. The historic Towne Cinema is the setting for a one-night showing of The Cameraman and a pair of Keaton short subjects—all to the accompaniment of pianist David Drazin. Following The Cameraman, Drazin will take questions from the audience. (David Luhrssen)

6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7, Towne Cinema, 308 E. Main St., Watertown.

The Disaster Artist R

Brothers James and Dave Franco fully inhabit this hilarious, true account of the making of the much ridiculed 2003 cult film, The Room. Hollywood screenwriter-reject Tommy Wiseau (James Franco) intended The Room as his breakout vehicle with the help of director Sandy (Seth Rogen). Wiseau stars, finances and produces the project, featuring Tommy’s best friend, Greg Sestero (Dave Franco). The story of unintended comedy, adapted from Greg Sestero’s book, has been compared to Tim Burton’s Ed Wood. (Lisa Miller)