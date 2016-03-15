Film Clips: Divergent: Allegiant and More!

The Divergent Series: Allegiant PG-13

Proudly diverging from Veronica Roth’s novel, this third entry in the Divergent series introduces David (Jeff Daniels), a superficially benevolent bureaucrat whose goal is ridding mankind of all those who belong to the various factions. His reason? Because factions were made to protect the genetically damaged. David plans to kill damaged humans, but this incites Tris’ rage since she believes everyone has value. Roth’s juvie sci-fi trilogy has been adapted into four movies. Unfortunately, despite Shailene Woodley’s considerable effort to bring depth to Tris’ struggle, each film has received lower marks than the one before it, placing this third film in the critical basement. (Lisa Miller)

Hello, My Name is Doris R

It isn’t often that a film centers on an eccentric senior citizen, but that’s exactly the strategy used by Hello, My Name is Doris . Capitalizing on Sally Field’s enduring adorable qualities, here she plays office drone Doris—a lonely widow whose new, much younger coworker, John (Max Greenfield), ignites Doris’s romantic desire. While she dresses like Rosie the Riveter and often staggers two pairs of reading glasses on her nose, Doris uses Facebook to find a way to connect with John, a design executive interested in electronica music. She creates a “chance encounter” with her intended during a club appearance by John’s favorite electronica band. Life becomes exciting and unpredictable when the band members are so taken with Doris that they ask her to pose for their new album cover. (L.M.)

Miracles from Heaven PG

In 2011, Texan Christy Beam (Jennifer Garner) learns her 12-year-old daughter, Anna (Kylie Rogers), suffers from an incurable physical condition that forces the child to take nourishment through feeding tubes. Christy and her husband (Martin Henderson) search high and low for a cure, but when none is forthcoming, Christy asks God for help. Her prayers are literally answered when Anna survives a life-threatening fall and her condition is apparently cured. Based on the book by Christy Beam, this Christian-themed movie is the third released in time for Easter. Notably, Garner takes on a dramatic role that calls for her tears no less than four times—and that’s just in its trailer! (L.M.)