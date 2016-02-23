Film Clips: Eddie the Eagle & Gods of Egypt

Eddie the Eagle PG-13

This likeable (if not particularly engrossing) biopic focuses on Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards (Taron Egerton), a no-talent, inexperienced ski jumper who persuades Britain’s 1988 Olympic Committee to field him as the nation’s one-man team. Short, uncoordinated and willing to be injured again and again, Eddie is as fearless as he is foolish. His numerous hospital visits finally earn Eddie the help of rebellious and charismatic coach, Bronson Peary (Hugh Jackman), and the empathy of an audience anticipating Eddie’s next crash. (Lisa Miller)

Gods of Egypt 3D PG-13

Once prosperous, Egypt is plunged into chaos after pitiless god of darkness Set (Gerard Butler) usurps the throne. To restore order and rescue the woman he loves, common thief and mortal Bek (Brenton Thwaites) forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Together they must cross into the afterlife where they will battle Set’s army in an epic confrontation; but first, Bek and Horus are put through a series of trials that will measure their courage and fitness for the task. The film’s trailer—a mix of CGI and live action—is both stilted and bathed in golden hues. (L.M.)