Film Clips: Feb. 21

Snitch PG-13

After being used as a patsy and unwittingly participating in a drug deal, the eldest son of John Matthews (Dwayne Johnson) is convicted and imprisoned. To free his boy, Matthews makes a bargain to infiltrate a drug cartel and gather actionable information. Matthews owns a construction company with large trucks, so he offers to transport the cartel's drugs. Kingpin El Topo warns Matthews that working for him means the cartel will own not only Matthews but his family. This condition becomes particularly troubling after El Topo learns that Matthews has ulterior motives. Trapped between the feds and the cartel, Matthews must outwit, outplay and outlast everyone if he and his family are to survive. (Lisa Miller)