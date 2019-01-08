Film Clips: Jan. 10, 2019

× Expand Photo Credit: David Lee The Upside

A Dog’s Way Home PG

W. Bruce Cameron adapted his own best-seller for the screen. It is narrated by its protagonist, Bella (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), who is a pit bull mix. When pit bulls are outlawed in her owner's hometown, Bella is set adrift. Attempting to find her master, Bella meets various people and animals with whom she has adventures. Having written other books from a dog's point of view, notably A Dog's Purpose, released on film in 2017, Cameron's sentimental storytelling hasn't impressed critics, though he's established a large following. Intended for the whole family, some scenes may be too intense for the little ones.

Replicas PG-13

Reeves portrays Will Foster, a scientist poised to download human minds into electronic circuitry. When Foster's wife (Eve) and their three children die in a car wreck, Foster decides to transfer their minds. Limited body-blanks force him to make impossible choices, a mere bump in the road compared to Foster's company's assertion that it owns his "recreated family." Do-or-die action pushes the moral dilemmas out of frame, leaving a far less interesting film for us to contemplate.

The Upside PG-13

A depressed billionaire widower and quadriplegic, Phillip (Bryan Cranston) hires recently paroled convict Dell (Kevin Hart) as his caregiver, hoping Dell's sloppiness will hasten Phillip's death. Instead, Dell insists they have all the fun money can and can't buy. Seeking comedy from this odd-coupling, the story brings both Nicole Kidman and Julianna Margulies on board as Phillip's potential love interests. Remaking popular French comedy Intouchables, the script soon becomes predictable. While the story avoids making meaningful insights, it remains watchable thanks to the talented cast.