Film Clips: Jan. 17, 2022

In this fifth collaboration between director Guy Ritchie and action star Jason Statham, the latter portrays super-spy Orson Fortune. Ritchie, who co-wrote the script, finds Fortune’s name hilarious, a joke repeated several times in the trailer. Tasked with stopping billionaire Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant) from selling a deadly weapons technology to the wrong sort, Fortune is compelled to use Simmonds favorite movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), as bait for the trap. Normally a solo operative, Fortune feels weighed down babysitting a dim-witted movie star, and bristles when his fellow spies (Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone) dare to voice opinions. Supplying the film with credible action aside, Statham serves as a cranky straightman who keeps this off-kilter comedy on track. (Lisa Miller)

This period PG-13 romance unfolds during the California Gold Rush. Author Francine Rivers, a born-again Christian, penned her novel around Biblical themes, and adapted her tome to the screen. Tom Lewis portrays Michael, a Christian farmer who believes God wishes him to marry beautiful Angel (Abigail Cowen), despite her being a prostitute. Given Angel’s history of sexual trafficking, she doesn’t trust men. Only Michael’s persistence persuades her to be married, but before long, Angel leaves Michael whose love nevertheless remains steadfast. Only through finding God and faith, does Angel begin to realize that some men are worthy of her trust. (Lisa Miller)

A Walk in Her Shoes (IndiePix DVD)

“I want to live a life of purpose,” explains Metra Lundy, announcing her intention to walk 695 miles from Maryland to Canada. The personal trainer isn’t just giving herself a work-out but is retracing the route of Harriet Tubman. Before the Civil War, Tubman was a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, the secret network that guided escaped slaves to freedom in Canada. The documentary A Walk in Her Shoes is a history lesson and an object lesson as Lundy seeks to turn the lessons of the past into a palpable experience. (David Luhrssen)