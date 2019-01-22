Film Clips: Jan. 24, 2019

× Expand Photo Credit: Kerry Brown THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING DF-08669 – Louis Ashbourne Serkis stars in Twentieth Century Fox's THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING. Photo Credit: Kerry Brown.

The Kid Who Would be King PG

A family friendly storyline and nostalgic ’80s morality tale are affable elements of this updated Excalibur story. Young Louis Ashbourne Serkis (son of famous motion-capture actor Andy Serkis) portrays downtrodden 12-year-old Alex. After intervening to save his best friend (Dean Chaumoo) from school bullies, Alex pulls a sword from concrete. Merlin arrives (Patrick Stewart and, in adolescent form, Angus Imrie) to explain Excalibur has chosen Alex to defeat evil Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson). Alex recruits classmates as his knights, reluctantly leading but refusing to see himself as special. Frequent one-liners and excellent special effects keep the action rolling along at a good clip.

Serenity R

Matthew McConaughey is boat captain Baker, a hired guide for fishing trips off Plymouth Island. Diane Lane plays Baker’s girlfriend, Constance, awkward when Baker’s ex-wife, Karen (Anne Hathaway), shows up, claiming her new husband (Jason Clarke) intends to kill her. With Karen attempting to persuade Baker to arrange a fatal fishing accident, it soon becomes evident his ex has secrets of her own. Can Constance and Baker’s best friend (Djimon Hounsou) save him? Much can go wrong with a twisty thriller, but given its impeccable cast, the double-crosses should be double fun.