Film Clips: Jan. 8

The Legend of Hercules PG-13

The special effects-laden Legend of Hercules purports to be the origin story of Greek mythological hero Hercules (Kellan Lutz). Born of a human woman impregnated by the god Zeus, Hercules is unaware of his true heritage when he is caught carrying on a forbidden romance with the Princess of Crete. Sold into slavery by his cruel stepfather King Amphitryon (Scott Adkins), Hercules is forced to fight gladiator-arena death matches. These tests of strength and endurance help Hercules to discover both his origins and physical strength, prompting him to vow to overthrow the evil king. A glaring, angry beast that seems ready to transform into the Incredible Hulk, Hercules has every right to feel slighted by this adaptation’s incoherent storytelling and grunt-worthy dialog. (Lisa Miller)

Lone Survivor R

The account of an ill-fated mission adapted from the book by veteran Marcus Luttrell, Lone Survivor follows a four-man Navy SEAL team’s efforts to escape an onslaught after they’ve confirmed the whereabouts of a key Taliban leader (Yousuf Azami) operating out of an isolated mountain village in Afghanistan. Problems begin when goat herders happen upon the team, which is subsequently tracked and repeatedly cornered by dozens of well-armed Taliban warriors. The combat and violent injuries the SEALs sustain are realistically depicted in gut-wrenching detail. However, this understated film is never gratuitous or aggrandizing. Mark Wahlberg stars. (L.M.)