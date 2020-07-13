Film Clips: July 13, 2020

Fatal Affair (Streaming Thursday, July 16 on Netflix)

This by-the-numbers, obsessive love triangle, benefits from the presence of its leads, who dedicate themselves to this cat-and-mouse game. Nia Long portrays long-time married, successful corporate attorney Ellie (she also produces), tempted by David (Omar Epps), to embark on a steamy affair. Instead, Ellie sets about reconnecting with husband Michael (Stephen Bishop), whom she still loves. Though happy with her choice, she’s shocked when David shows up at Ellie’s work, tries to befriend her husband and generally threatens to ruin her “perfect life.” David makes a series of escalating moves that force Ellie to defend everything that matters. Co-written by director Peter Sullivan and scribe Rasheeda Garner, there’s little that’s new, but enough to keep us watching.