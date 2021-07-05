Film Clips: July 5, 2021

Black Widow (In Theaters and Streaming July 9 on Disney+ & Video On Demand)

Directed by Cate Shortland and starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, this female-centric story explores the Marvel character’s origins. Unique among the Avengers for the lack of either a super-suit or superpowers, Black Widow died in “Avengers: Endgame.” This story is largely set following the events of “Captain America: Civil War.” While taking some down time, Romanoff is attacked by unknown forces, before reuniting with her sister (Florence Pugh). Black Widow’s enemy is the dangerous maniac, Dreykov (Ray Winstone). Cue the usual whiz-bang action. “Black Widow,” wants to be emotionally accessible, but filtering it all through the corporate party-line, yields mixed results. (Lisa Miller)

The Tomorrow War (Streaming on Amazon Prime)

If time-travel becomes possible, the future could tap our time period to bolster depleted infantry ranks. The premise of The Tomorrow War forces millions to jump 28 years hence to battle a creature that has annihilated 95 percent of humankind.

High school biology teacher Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is retired special ops. He’s drafted to fight the “white spikes,” leaving his wife, young daughter and semi-estranged father (J.K. Simmons), behind in the here-and-now. After arriving in the future, Forester discovers his all-grown-up daughter (Yvonne Strahovski) is giving the orders. Relentless white spike attacks move the action along, though it’s sometimes overshadowed by Forester family drama.

Unable to win in their timeline, the future sends a weapon back in time to destroy the creatures before they can multiply. Government bureaucracy takes a hands-off approach, forcing Forester to strike out with his own team. Apparently, we should not expect the government to learn from the future, either! (Lisa Miller)

“Your Honor” (CBS DVD)

Bryan Cranston plays a compassionate Louisiana judge prepared to do the right thing by turning in his son, Adam, after the boy kills someone in a hit-and-run accident. He’s ready to recuse himself and call the best defense lawyers—until he learns that the victim is the son of the boss of a brutal Mob New Orleans family. He’s drawn deeper into a cover-up, knowing that Adam will be murdered if the Mob ever learns his identity.

“Your Honor” is a Showtime series that moves along at a thrumming pace, wasting not a single second in establishing its characters visually and in terse dialogue. The individuals are believable against a backdrop of class divisions, racial tension and social anxiety in the mossy, rundown setting of New Orleans. The moral and emotional weight of tragic circumstances is integral to the story. Cranston’s performance is brilliant, shifting easily from shock, dismay, sympathy and fear.

All 10 episodes are collected in a three-DVD set. (David Luhrssen)