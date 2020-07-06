Film Clips: July 6, 2020

× Expand Greyhound starring Tom Hanks is available on July 10, 2020, on Apple TV+.

Greyhound (Streaming July 10, Apple TV+)

After starring in Private Ryan, Tom Hanks became an advocate for veterans, prompting the actor to adapt C. S. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd. Its protagonist is a role custom-made for Hanks. It’s 1942, when Captain Ernest Krause (a fictional character portrayed by Hanks) receives his first command of a U.S. destroyer. Krause leads 37 Allied ships on a treacherous North Atlantic crossing. The ships carry thousands of soldiers along with much-needed supplies as they are pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats. What the captain lacks in experience, he makes up for with] logistical know-how, good instincts and frequent prayers. Krause wrestles personal demons, a task Hanks attacks with nuanced zeal. Old fashioned combat at sea is nicely recreated. Apple paid $70 million for the worldwide streaming rights.

The Old Guard (Streaming July 10, Netflix)

Recently, Charlize Theron reinvented herself as an action heroine. She returns to the genre in this adaptation of a graphic novel series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. Theron portrays Andi, leading a handful of immortals who exhibit the astounding ability to self-heal. While serving as mercenaries, Andi and her colleagues discover Nile (Kiki Layne), a new, sixth immortal. While training the rookie, the Old Guard is pursued by a militarized pharmaceutical company that intends to monetize the DNA behind their long lives. The story explores the psychological damage inflicted by living hundreds of years in what may very well be the first of an ongoing series.

