Film Clips: June 15, 2017

47 Meters Down (Rated: PG-13)

Two sisters (Mandy Moore and Claire Holt), vacationing in Mexico, hire a guide (Matthew Modine) to take them cage-diving among the great whites. Intended as a bonding, memorable experience, the dive takes a sinister turn after the cage-cable breaks, and the girls plummet 47 meters to the ocean bottom. With limited oxygen and several large great whites patrolling nearby, the girls attempt to summon their courage and wits in order to survive. Numerous harrowing moments, bolstered by realistic hungry sharks, make this an edge-of-your-seat nightmare. Don’t choke on the popcorn. (Lisa Miller)

...

All Eyez On Me (Rated: R)

When contemplating the death of 25-year-old rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur, we learn he was shaped on the mean streets of Oakland, Calif. He worked as a roadie, backup dancer and emcee before finally taking audiences by storm as a rapper. While his legacy continues to grow, will this film examine the stains? In 1991, Shakur’s gun was fired by a member of his entourage, accidentally killing a 6-year-old boy. In 1993 and 1994, he pled guilty to assaults and, in a separate incident, was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse, serving a nine-month jail sentence. In 1996, he brutally beat the rival who ultimately shot and killed him. This film stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Shakur. He is the rapper’s doppelganger, and this, along with the actor’s solid performance, should please Shakur fans. (L.M.)

...

Rough Night (Rated: R)

Five college gal pals (Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell and Ilana Glazer) reunite in Miami after 10 years for the no-holds-barred, private bachelorette party of their last unmarried member. The women engage and accidentally kill a male stripper at their rented beach house—then spend the remainder of the film attempting to cover up the killing. The film’s trailer reveals the odd casting of the friends (Bell and McKinnon excepted) as they embody total craziness and do the heavy-lifting, laugh-wise. Were the genders reversed, feminists would pitch a fit. In the interest of equality, shouldn’t what’s bad for the goose be equally bad for the gander? (L.M.)