Film Clips: June 22, 2020

My Spy (Streaming June 26, Amazon PrimeVideo)

When CIA operative JJ (Dave Bautista) is assigned to spy on the widowed relative (Parisa Fitz-Henley) of an arms dealer, the agent meets his match in the woman’s 9-year-old daughter, Sophie (Chloe Coleman). Having discovered JJ’s hidden cameras, Sophie declares she will keep his secret in exchange for spy lessons, and help besting her school's bullies. As the pair become inseparable, Chloe teaches JJ the about living a normal life, going so far as to fix him up with her beautiful mom. Bautista and Coleman’s enjoyable performances battle to overcome numerous saccharine moments.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Streaming June 26, Netflix)

While visiting his wife’s Swedish cousin in 1999, Will Ferrell became a fan of the annual Eurovision Song Contest broadcast on European TV. Therefore, it was all but inevitable Ferrell would co-write this screenplay, casting himself as Lars Erickssong. He’s half of an Icelandic pop duo that includes singer Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams). Years without a hit song turn the pair into a national joke until a series of comic tragedies leave Lars and Sigrit the only Icelandic group available to compete in Eurovision. Their breakthrough moment arises from writing the generic pop song, “Volcano Man” (co-written by Ferrell). Along the way, Lars contends with his disapproving dad (Pierce Brosnan), and audiences rooting against his success. Ferrell’s jokes flow melodically, but thankfully, his singing is largely confined to rhythmic breathing.