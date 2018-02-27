Film Clips: Mar. 1, 2018

× Expand Photo Credit: Murray Close RED SPARROW Jennifer Lawrence stars in Twentieth Century Fox’s RED SPARROW.

Death Wish (Rated R)

Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a Chicago ER doctor when his wife and daughter are horrifically assaulted in their home. After police fail to turn up any suspects, Kersey decides to do it himself. Dressed in a hoodie and under cover of darkness, Kersey deals out his brand of justice, mercilessly gunning down any bad guys he encounters. As usual, Willis’ particular skill set is playing the reluctant hero armed with superior sarcasm. Essentially a remake of the 1974 Charles Bronson film, the public’s right to dish out justice where otherwise there is none is a debate that never grows old. (Lisa Miller)

A Fantastic Woman (Rated R)

The agonizing wait in the sterile white corridors brings only bad news for Marina: Her partner, Orlando, whom she had just rushed to the hospital, is dead. And that’s not the end of trouble for her, starting with questions about her legal name. Marina (Daniela Vega) is a trans woman, and the thin veneer of civility shown by most of Orlando’s family (including his ex-wife and sons) soon dissolves into hostility and cruelty. In his Oscar-nominated feature, Chilean director Sebastián Lelio tells much of the story visually. A Fantastic Woman is a treat for cineastes with its many mirrored reflections and ellipses. (David Luhrssen)

Gnome Alone (Rated PG)

After moving into a dilapidated house with her single mom, Chloe (voiced by Becky G.) discovers its numerous garden gnomes are actually alive. Along with her neighbor and friend, Liam (Josh Peck), she is persuaded to help the gnomes battle alien Troggs, little orbs with short legs and huge mouths intent on consuming everything in their path. The annoying gnomes attempt to fight off the super-annoying Troggs using a cannon that shoots globs of green slime. Fear the merchandising possibilities! (L.M.)

Red Sparrow (Rated R)

Her problematic Russian accent aside, Jennifer Lawrence is a showstopper as operative Red Sparrow. Trained to seduce men both emotionally and physically, Dominika Egorova (codename “Red Sparrow”) proves adept at extracting information sought by Soviet intelligence. To locate a Russian mole, she is ordered to make American spy Nate Nash (Joel Edgerton) fall for her. Romance blooms and loyalties change—or do they? Adapted from a bestseller penned by ex-CIA agent Jason Matthews, the twisty plot satisfies—save for one twist that misses the mark. Despite such flaws, Lawrence’s portrayal always keeps us watching and (mostly) guessing. (L.M.)