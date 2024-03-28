Film Clips: March 28, 2024

× Expand Photo © Samuel Goldwyn Films ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’ Ciarán Hinds and Liam Neeson in ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’

Driving Madeleine

(Cohen Media Blu-ray)

Charles is a grumpy Paris cabbie. In swift strokes we learn he’s in debt, two points shy of losing his license—and he’s forced to overhear a passenger (corporate jerk) talking on his mobile phone about cutting 25% of staff. And then he gets a call for what proves to be a long ride, an initially terse old woman bound from home to the nursing home. She’s 92 and alert to the many ironies of life. Director Christian Carlon’s Driving Madeleine (2022) becomes a journey along memory lane for the passenger, with many opportunities for flashbacks as Charles’ frosty demeanor begins to melt as he contemplates a life outside of his own experiences. (David Luhrssen)

×

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

(In Theaters)

In addition to familiar monsters, this sequel introduces new ones. The plot reunites frenemies Godzilla and Kong, as they join forces to challenge world-wrecking titans, King Skar and Shimo. Rebecca Hall and Kaylee Hottle return as Dr. Ilene Andrews and Jia, respectively. Directed by Adam Wingard, this sequel to “Godzilla vs. Kong” opens with seismic disturbances. Young Jia senses trouble in the monster realm that might be confirmed by a mysterious signal emanating from Hollow Earth. Dr. Andrews explains that Godzilla exists to protect the natural world while Kong’s purpose is to protect humankind. To that end, Kong and a handful of scientists enter Hollow Earth, only to be met by powerful Titans intent upon destruction. Fortunately, Hollow Earth is also home to an army of enormous great apes ready to fight alongside King Kong. Now outfitted with a weaponized arm guard, Kong needs it to challenge King Skar’s unique weapon, while Godzilla’s fiery breath melts the icy spears cast by Shimo’s freezing breath. Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen also star, but people are merely bystanders as monsters smash our cities, trusting no skyscraper further than they can throw it. (Lisa Miller)

×

In the Land of Saints and Sinners

(In Theaters)

Set in rural Ireland in 1974, In the Land of Saints and Sinners stars Liam Neeson plays Finbar Murphy, a pipe-smoking assassin with a fondness for Dostoevsky. Attempting to blend in with the townies, Murphy’s friends don’t know how he earns his living, and since he’s calling the job quits, it seems they’ll never need to. It’s a great relief for Murphy until an IRA cell, led by ruthless Doireann (Kerry Condon, owning it), come to hide out in Murphy’s town after committing a terrorist act gone wrong. The hitman looks the other way until one gang member does something unforgivable right under Murphy’s nose. Forced to kill the sinner, Murphy then feels obliged to protect the village from Dorieann, who will stop at nothing to get her revenge. Directed by Robert Lorenz, this R-rated thriller also features Colm Meaney, Jack Gleeson, and Ciaran Hinds. Neeson infuses his hitman with loss and regret while Condon’s Dorieann grabs the action by the scruff and shakes it to the core. (Lisa Miller)