Film Clips: May 4, 2023

× Expand Photo © Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebul

The Assassination Bureau

(Arrow Video Blu-ray)

This 1969 film by British comedy director Basil Dearden is a colorful romp through Edwardian camp. The superb international cast maintains a droll tone throughout. Diana Rigg stars as a prim, proto-feminist journalist employed by a suave but sinister media baron (Telly Savalas). Costar Oliver Reed plays the chairman of the Assassination Bureau, Ltd., a for-profit enterprise dedicated to killing with “a sound moral reason”—and a fee. Outrageous outbursts of hilarity punctuate the action as the story weighs the conundrums of who gets to live and who gets to die. (David Luhrssen)

×

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

(In Theaters May 5)

The snarky band of heroic misfits returns, completing this trilogy directed by its scribe, James Gunn. Based on characters from the Marvel Universe, at the center of the gang (and weaponizing sarcasm), is Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). He’s been heavily imbibing while grieving the death of his love, Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Learning she’s been resurrected (minus her memories), Quill’s new objective becomes convincing her they did and do make a “good couple.”

There’s precious little time for romance when the Guardians regroup to rescue a favorite member, talking raccoon Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper). Reaching Rocket requires traversing the galaxy to a laboratory working to enhance animal intelligence, under the direction of evil geneticist High Evolution (Chukwudi Iwuji). Gamora and Quill are joined by Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Cosmo the Space Dog (Maria Bakalova). Last, but literally always growing on you, is Groot, whose vocabulary still consists of “I am Groot,” with Vin Diesel doing vocals. Coming in at a jam-packed 2-1/2-hours, the myriad of characters, violence, constant action sequences and nonstop one-liners, is either exhilarating, exhausting, or both. (Lisa Miller)

×

Love Again

(In Theaters May 5)

Remaking the German film SMS4 You, itself adapted from the novel by Sofie Cramer, this romantic comedy uses accidental text messaging as the spark for its romantic duo. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mira Ray, still struggling to cope with the sudden death of her fiancé, two years earlier. During her loneliest moments, Mira sends soulful text messages to his old number. Enter Rob (Sam Heughan), a journalist and chronic loser of cell phones whose newest work phone has just been assigned the number. When Mira’s poignant texts begin arriving, he becomes captivated. The film departs from the original by casting Celine Dion as Rob’s interview subject (she also sings the film’s main song). When she learns of Rob’s predicament, the ever-romantic singer helps Rob to find and meet Mira. Despite getting the occasional location of his intended, Rob manages to miss her several times. When the pair finally do meet, Rob poses as a complete stranger and, as dictated by genre convention, Rob’s lie has consequences. That’s what you get with a plotline that’s formula all the way. (Lisa Miller)

×

One Ranger

(Limited Theatrical Release & Streaming on VUDU, May 5)

Writer-director Jesse V. Johnson has come a long way from his days as a professional stuntman on “Walker, Texas Ranger.” His latest release stars Thomas Jane as a Texas Ranger constantly in trouble for his over-zealous methods. Extra effort aside, while pursuing a bank robber (Dean Jagger) across the desert, the gunslinging Texas ranger loses both his partner and his quarry. He gets a second chance when a British intelligence agent (Dominique Tipper) and her boss (John Malkovich) arrive with information pointing to the escaped robber as a terrorist with times to London. It’s off to Mexico in pursuit, the territory of old-fashioned gun-battles combining with high tech weapons for R-rated mayhem. When it still ain’t over, our modern-day posse takes off for London. I give it three “Yee Haws.” (Lisa Miller)