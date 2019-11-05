Film Clips: Nov. 7, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Intrepid Pictures Doctor Sleep (2019)

Doctor Sleep (Rated R)

Now in his 40s, Danny (Ewan McGregor), son of The Shining’s infamous Jack Torrance, is still traumatized by his experiences at the Overlook Hotel. A powerful psychic, Danny’s mind is invaded by equally powerful Abra (Kyliegh Curran). She is a tween being hunted by quasi-immortals calling themselves “The True Knot.” Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) is their leader, earning her keep by finding children whose “shine” is necessary to True Knot’s plans. It falls to Danny to formulate a way to save Abra and to defeat the True Knot once and for all. Adapted from the bestselling sequel written by Stephen King in 2013, the film clocks in at two-and-a-half hours; reasonable enough, considering that King’s novel is 530 pages long.

Last Christmas (Rated PG-13)

This witty romance film insists dreams can and do come true. Set in present-day London, the film introduces Kate (Emilia Clarke), a Christmas store elf, Yugoslavian immigrant, die-hard George Michael fan and wannabe singer. When fate brings Tom (Henry Golding) into Kate’s life, she initially finds his confident positivity off-putting before realizing she is captivated by his optimism, and their romantic adventure soon begins. If Tom seems too good to be true, the film displays its British pedigree by reflecting on British politics while shining a light on the Western world’s simultaneous holiday joy and fatigue.

Midway (Rated PG-13)

Widely considered a turning point in the war in the Pacific during World War II, this film depicts events leading up to the Battle of the Midway, centered on a tiny but important island in the Pacific approximately halfway between the U.S. and Japan. The story is told from the viewpoints of young American fighter pilots, along with both American and Japanese military brass. While the film’s personal interactions tend toward schmaltzy, the battle sequences are coherent, featuring top-notch special effects, along with the sanitized explosions and destruction favored by director Roland Emmerich.

Playing with Fire (Rated PG)

After rescuing three kids (Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery and Finley Rose Slater) from a forest fire, safety issues oblige firefighters Supe (John Cena), Mark (Keegan-Michael Key), Rodrigo (John Leguizamo) and Axe (Tyler Mane) to shelter the kids at the firehouse. Unprepared for these mischievous charges, the men find themselves outmaneuvered at every turn in a completely forgettable comedy, aside from a breakout performance by Slater. She is that once-in-a-generation child actor with gifted comedic timing and general adorability comparable to a young Dakota Fanning.