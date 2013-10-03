Film Clips: Oct. 3

Runner Runner R

After being cheated in an online poker game, Princeton undergrad Richie Furst (Justin Timberlake) heads for Costa Rica to confront computer gambling kingpin, Ivan Block (Ben Affleck). The entrepreneur offers Richie a choice—take back his money or join Block’s illegal operation, from which he promises Richie will net over a million dollars per year. Coming from an impoverished background, Richie can’t resist the offer, but he regrets his choice when he learns he must compromise more than he bargained for. With the FBI hot on his tail, and Block threatening to kill Richie should he step out of line, this Princeton dropout desperately hopes to retain the boss’ girl’s (Gemma Arterton) affections while outsmarting them all. Despite an A-list cast and its interesting setup, the film’s characters are poorly drawn and its plot is largely unfathomable. (Lisa Miller)