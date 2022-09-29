Film Clips: Sept. 29, 2022

× Expand Photo: @brosthemovie - Twitter Billy Eichner and Luke McFarlane in 'Bros' Billy Eichner and Luke McFarlane in 'Bros'

Bros

(In Theaters Sept. 30)

Bobby’s passionate devotion to gay history makes his new job, as director of an LGBTQ+ museum, an exciting proposition. Since Bobby (played by Billy Eichner, who co-wrote this screenplay with Judd Apatow), declares himself emotionally unavailable, he’s attracted to Aaron (Luke MacFarlane), an attorney who states the same. Several hookups later (including a threesome and a foursome), the pair discover their feelings for one another run deeper. Bring on commitment issues that are further complicated by embarrassing family encounters. For instance, Bobby’s need to espouse his ultra-liberal views versus Aaron’s discreet nature. Director Nicholas Stoller exhibits a deft touch exploring the “Opposites attract” equation. Bros is lauded as a humorous, break-out, R-rated gay romance. However, critics grimace at its reliance on familiar rom-com clichés. (Lisa Miller)

The Earth is Blue as an Orange

(Film Movement DVD)

Even before Putin invaded Ukraine this year, Ukrainian filmmakers were busily making movies about the sputtering violence in the country’s eastern Donbass region. Iryna Tsilyk’s 2020 documentary turns a family home in eastern Ukraine into a makeshift movie studio—but first, crisscross the windows with masking tape to prevent shattering when the bombs fall. Shellfire is heard early on and before long, a neighbor’s house is struck. The Earth is Blue is a record of everyday life continuing, even in the root cellar-turned-bomb shelter. (David Luhrssen)

Moon 66 Questions

(Film Movement)

Artemis returns home for an uncomfortable reunion with her father who has suffered a debilitating stroke. They were never close. Artemis’ mother had divorced dad years before and the extended family doles out their care time. The primary responsibility falls on her. Greek director Jacqueline Lentzou’s debut feature suffers from many film student tics, but the story gradually coalesces, and interest is maintained throughout by Sofia Kokkali as Artemis. Her face and eyes communicate awkwardness, social distance and uncertainty in a screenplay that’s sometimes as agonizing as actual life can be. (David Luhrssen)

Smile

(In Theaters Sept. 30)

Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) is an emergency psychiatrist when she meets Laura (Caitlin Stasey), a patient who claims she is menaced by a smiling entity. Soon, Rose too believes she’s in the sights of the same powerful being. The doctor’s disturbing hallucinations, traumatic flashbacks and paranoia prompt her own therapist (Robin Weigert) to try reasoning with her. Only Rose’s former flame Joel (Kyle Gallner), is willing to believe Rose’s claims and helps her to construct a lineage of the entity’s victims. Director Parker Finn gives Bacon room to convey her vulnerability, delivering R-rated scares utilizing inverted close-ups and aerial perspectives that enhance the impression she is being hunted. The screenplay investigates the use of smiles in masking sinister intent, and wonders about the truth behind our facial expressions. (Lisa Miller)