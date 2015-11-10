Recently Released 11.11

The 33 PG-13

Based on Héctor Tobar’s book Deep Down Dark , The 33 is the true story of 33 Chilean copper miners trapped deep underground following an enormous cave-in. The film also details the international media attention sparking a global effort to save the men. Antonio Banderas and Lou Diamond Phillips portray two miners dominating events below ground, while Juliette Binoche portrays the combative sister of a trapped miner. She inspires family members to create an ad hoc city surrounding the mine. The world watched this rescue effort with the families, and I’m guessing we’ll watch the film, too, despite early reviews claiming the human drama feels forced and melodramatic. (Lisa Miller)

Love the Coopers PG-13

Four generations of a dysfunctional family come together for the holidays with predictable results. Olivia Wilde appears as the 30ish daughter unable to forge a love relationship. Hoping to get her mom (Diane Keaton) off her back, she persuades a hapless stranger to pose as her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Ed Helms portrays a grown son and single father, insisting the family indulge his young daughter’s extreme, embarrassing behavior. Each of the Coopers has so many axes to grind, who knows if the turkey will make it to the table in one piece. (L.M.)

My All-American PG

Drawn from the true story of Freddy Steinmark (Finn Wittrock), a college football star whose fight against cancer is both inspirational and devastating. Freddy’s high school career got him noticed by legendary coach Darrell Royal (Aaron Eckhart), earning the youth a scholarship to the University of Texas. Then, two days after his college team won the 1969 championship, cancer was found in Freddy’s leg, and he began the hardest battle of his life. By Freddy’s side is his high school sweetheart, Linda (Sarah Bolger). His struggle helped persuade Congress to pass the National Cancer Act (1971), officially beginning the “War on Cancer.” Unfortunately, My All-American is overly saccharine and less authentic than the film Freddy deserves. (L.M.)

Room R

The horrific story is fictional but recalls real-life headline news. In Room , a mother has been held captive for seven years by a sexual predator. The film begins on the fifth birthday of her son, Jack. Despite his paternity, she loves Jack without reservation and shelters him from Old Nick (Sean Bridgers), the man who visits her many nights. Based on Emma Donoghue’s bestselling novel, Room ’s early scenes are shot in tight close-ups, making vivid the physically and emotionally tight situation between mother (Brie Larson) and Jack (Jacob Tremblay). Their lives are circumscribed by the toolshed where they are kept. Room becomes a gripping drama as the mother prepares to send her son into the world for help. (David Luhrssen)