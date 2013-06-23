Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 23

×

■ Rockshow

With the 1976 “Wings Over America” tour, Paul McCartney reached the pinnacle of post-Beatles commercial success. Rockshow , the tour documentary, is finally out on DVD and Blu-ray. The still youthful McCartney opens the performance with “Rock Show,” an evocation of the excitement of arena rock when the phenomenon was still a new sensation of colored lights, mountainous stacks of amplifiers and thousands of arms reaching into the air from the stadium seats.

■ Knife Fight

Rob Lowe stars as a political operative faced with a moral dilemma: Do the ends justify the means, even if it means ruining lives to reelect a philandering governor to defeat a reactionary opponent in the pocket of big banks? Jamie Chung plays his idealistic assistant and Carrie-Anne Moss plays an altruistic physician whose candidacy might pose an alternative to personal and social corruption in our era of cage-match politics. Knife Fight presents the hope that people of good will can overcome a broken system.

■ Fred Won't Move Out

It lacks the compelling drama of Amour , but this story of an elderly, affluent couple moving slowly through their end days boasts some great performances. Elliott Gould and Judith Roberts star as the old couple and Fred Melamed and Stephanie Ruth Haberle play their son and daughter, wondering whether to move their parents—against their father's wishes—to an old-age facility.