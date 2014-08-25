×





Daniel Day-Lewis narrates Access to the DangerZone, a documentary on one of the world’s most remarkable non-governmental serviceorganizations. True to its name, Medicins Sans Frontieres—better known in theEnglish-speaking world as Doctors Without Borders—crosses political boundariesto provide much needed medical aid in troubled regions. Often puttingthemselves at risk, the physicians and nurses have responded to crisis inAfghanistan, Somalia and Congo. With footage shot in those countries, Access tothe Danger Zone is a revealing glimpse of help hands in a troubled world.

Access to the Danger Zone will be screened at 7p.m., Sept. 15 at the Oriental Theatre. Admission is free and advanced registrationis suggested. A Q&A with aid workers will follow the screening.