Agatha's Pale Horse

Julia McKenzie has played the English spinster sleuth in recent installments of the popular British series “Agatha Christie's Miss Marple” with the quiet good sense one has come to expect. In a new episode, “The Pale Horse,” Marple is drawn into a small English town by the murder of her old friend, a Roman Catholic priest, who seemed on to some dark doings. Although the village has a long history of witchcraft, Marple suspects the more mundane motivation of greed behind a string of mysterious deaths. Naturally, the police area condescending, but she wins their respect for keeping always a step ahead of their investigation. As always, director and crew to great work in recreation the story's 1950s British setting.

“The Pale Horse” runs on “Masterpiece Mystery” at 8 p.m., July 10, on MPTV Channel 10.1