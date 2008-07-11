Audrey Tautou is Priceless

Breezy, sophisticated comedies on the ever popular subjects of sex and romance aren’t especially popular this summer—at least not with the thick-fingered men who run Hollywood or the thick-necked frans who crowd the multi-plexes to watch cars explode. For moviegoers who want a little old-fashioned oo-la-la with their popcorn (make that an espresso drink), the best game in town is Priceless, a French comedy by director Pierre Salvadori. It runs through Thursday, July 17 at the Oriental Theatre.

Priceless stars the always adorable Audrey Tautou (Amelie) as a Prada-clad woman seeking security in the arms of wealthy men. She mistakes the shy waiter at a posh Riviera hotel for a playboy (Gad Elmaleh) after he brings her to the Presidential Suite, pretending he’s the occupant. Enraged to learn he’s only a server (especially since their fling is discovered by the old sugar daddy who was about to marry her), she storms off to hook another rich man. Hopelessly enraptured, the waiter continues to chase her despite her scorn.

As always, Tautou is gorgeous and witty, entirely in character. For American audiences her co-star may be the Priceless discovery. Elmaleh has a bit of Buster Keaton about him. He’s a straight man muddling forward in a crooked world, humorous in his humorlessness.

Priceless provides Elmaleh with many amusing visual gags, beginning with the dogs of the rich hotel guests who walk him, rather than the other way around. His character is always put-upon by forces beyond his control. Elmaleh’s eyes grow a little larger inside his poker face as he scrutinizes the menu prices at the favorite restaurant of the woman of his dreams. Dinner for two will drain his life savings to the bottom euro.