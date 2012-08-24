Canadian Crime Spree

As <em>Citizen Gangster</em> tells it, Eddie Boyd was Canada's Dillinger, a feared and feted folk hero/anti-hero who robbed from the banks and was never known to hurt an honest man (or anyone else), even if two of his associates murdered a Toronto detective in cold blood on the man's driveway. Director Norman Morlando's film (out on DVD) is set in the perpetually snow-covered Canada of the post-World War II years. Boyd (played with wary engagement by Scott Speedman) is depicted as a caring (if irresponsible) family manemotionally displaced during the war and cutting a dashing, romantic figure. <em>Citizen Gangster</em> stumbles over a few anachronisms, including the '60s-'70s-style rock songs that intrude on the soundtrack for no particular reason. Mostly, <em>Citizen Gangster</em> tells its story well and even taps what apparently was a real-life case of redemption. Crime doesn't pay but it doesn't have to be the end.