The steam punk, almost Charles Fort world of floating islands near the stratosphere, robots that fall to earth and great, complicated flying machines is the setting for Castle in the Sky. The animated film by Oscar-winning director Hayao Miyazaki is out on DVD.

Castle in the Sky is among the more accessible recent entries in the anime genre and not only because it is dubbed into English with the familiar voices of Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill and Anna Paquin. The story is straightforward enough, a fable about the inflence of innocence and love in a society of manipulative adults seeking wealth and power. Princess Sheeta, heir to a crystal amulet of great power, escapes the clutches of air pirates and sinister government agents with the help of a coal miner’s son, Pazu, and the occasional assistance of good hearted everyday folk.

Although “1986” inexplicably appears at the start of the film, the setting is more an alternative 1906 universe, where rattling Edwardian motorcars and clanking iron-riveted technology are joined without comment to all manner of advanced aircraft. Castle in the Sky is a ripping good story, brought to life with gorgeously colored, often dark-hued animation.