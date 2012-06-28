Cosmopolis the Music

<p> After debuting earlier this year at Cannes, David Cronenberg's new film, <em>Cosmopolis</em>, opened in the director's Canadian homeland and is scheduled for a U.S. release later this summer. Based on the novel by Don DeLillo and starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Giamatti and Juliette Binoche, <em>Cosmopolis</em> promises to be a fable of social and emotional disconnection. </p> <p>Meanwhile, the intriguing soundtrack CD is already out. Cronenberg's longtime musical partner, fellow Canadian Howard Shore, who in addition to <em>Dead Ringers</em> and <em>Eastern Promises</em> has written music for <em>Lord of the Rings</em> and <em>Ed Wood</em>, composed the score. For <em>Cosmopolis</em>, Shore works in a minimalist vein inspired by Philip Glass and Steve Reich but infused with a dance floor, moody techno sensibility courtesy of the band Metric. The songs radiate cold eroticism and wary distance amid the churning anonymity of the big city. </p>