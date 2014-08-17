DamNation Documentary

×

Dams were once the prideof the Industrial Age, and remain so in places like China. But while some damsbrought electricity and curbed floods, others caused long-term environmentalproblems.

Here in Milwaukee, theEstabrook Dam in the Lincoln Park area has become a source of controversy.





The1930s structure fell into disrepair and Milwaukee County failed to meet adeadline from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to fix or removeit. Firmly in the removal camp, Milwaukee Riverkeeper maintains that waterquality and fish stock will improve with Estabrook Dam gone, and that the damhas actually triggered rather than prevented flooding. And in budget conscioustimes, a tear down might be cheaper than a fix-up.





To draw attention totheir cause, Milwaukee Riverkeeper will present a documentary by filmmakers BenKnight and Travis Rummel, DamNation,which explores how waterways can return to life once dams are removed. The filmwill be screened at 7 p.m., Aug. 25 at the Oriental Theatre. Tickets can bepurchased in advance for $7 from the Oriental’s website. For more informationon Milwaukee Riverkeeper, go to www.milwaukeeriverkeeper.org