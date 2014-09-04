Guy Pearce in The Rover

×

What’s next after the Apocalypse? Is there any bettersetting than the interior of Australia for movies about the remnants ofhumanity in a mechanized state of savagery?





In The Rover, the latest Mad Maxtrek across the Outback, Guy Pearce plays Eric, a brooding drifter obsessedwith reclaiming his stolen car—and killing the three criminals who took it.It’s “10 Years After the Collapse,” the opening title tells us, an unexplainedcatastrophe that has left the dusty towns of Australia’s back country withlimited law enforcement, dwindling stocks of petrol and sporadic electricity.





The Rover is a dystopian odyssey ofdesolation and degradation, a grim vision of a plausible future is out on DVDand Blu-ray.