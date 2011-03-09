Samuel (Andre Pitre), an innocent man denied justice, escapes from the penitentiary. He makes his way to a failing inner city Baptist church and becomes their carpenter. Of course, history's most famous carpenter went on to become a preacher and Samuel reluctantly follows suit. The plot of Heaven Ain't Hard to Find, with Samuel tempted by the mammon of a slick developer who wants the church's land, is stock stuff. What carries the movie, originally broadcast on BET and out now on DVD, is great gospel singing that inspires through its fervor and the comic relief of a trio of cackling, big-hatted church ladies who turn the ecstatic into the hysterical.