Iggy Pop is Still Alive

Judging by the DVD included with Post Pop Depression: Live at the Royal Albert Hall , Iggy Pop, nearing age 70, is doing just fine. Recorded earlier this year, the concert begins with Iggy in wild man mode, shaking with dervish frenzy as he tears into “Lust for Life.” Looking aged but vigorous, he was already halfway out of his shirt by the end of the opening number to reveal that infamous torso. His voice is still an expressive blunt instrument.

For the London show, Iggy concentrated on his late ‘70s period, filling the set list with songs from The Idiot and Lust for Life along with his most recent album, Post Pop Depression . Culled from members of Queens of the Stone Age and The Arctic Monkeys, the band was dressed in matching outfits that must have reminded Iggy of his high school bands in long ago Detroit. The musicians were proficient at first but rose to the occasion and achieved powerful urgency.

Live at the Royal Albert Hall also includes two CDs containing material from the concert.