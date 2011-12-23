Iron Lady Music

<p> Meryl Streep is one of the finest actresses of her generation and still among the most talented working in Hollywood. Her versatility has always been extraordinary, and will no doubt carry the day in her latest role as Margaret Thatcher in director Phyllida Lloyd's <em>The Iron Lady</em>. </p> <p>While awaiting her appearance on screen as the formidable former prime minister, we can hear the soundtrack CD, released by Sony Masterworks. Grammy winner Thomas Newman composed the score. With such titles as “Grocer's Daughter,” “Swing Parliament” and “The Difficult Decisions,” the music is apparently meant as literal sonic support for particular scenes. And if the moody orchestral music is any clue, the film will be sensitive to the emotional currents powering Thatcher's career while remaining aloof from her controversial accomplishments. </p>