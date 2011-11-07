John C. Reilly's Misfit Indie Comedy

Calling Terri lazy is only half the story. The overweight, downbeat adolescent wanders to school and around town in pajamas, is mercilessly mocked by other kids and is a complete misfit. But he\'s also depressed and for good reason. Lacking parents, he lives with (and cares for) an uncle sinking into dementia in a kind of bohemian squalor. Terri is an emotionally touching, mildly amusing and psychologically intriguing if sometimes slackly paced comedy by writer-director Azazel Jacobs. It stars newcomer Jacob Wysocki in the title role and John C. Reilly, sort of reprising his part in Cyrus, as a misfit principal who reaches out to the outcasts of his high school. “Life\'s a mess, dude,” he tells Terri, articulating the film\'s perspective, “but we\'re all just dong the best we can.” Well, that\'s true at least for this film\'s characters. Terri is out on Blu-ray and DVD.