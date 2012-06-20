Karl Malden and Michael Douglas on the Streets

<p> Karl Malden was in the final stretch of his long career while Michael Douglas was just beginning to rise during the long run of “The Streets of San Francisco” (1972-1977). With its four acts plus epilogue structure and funky “Superfly” synthesizer theme music, the police procedural is fun (it really was shot on those steep, hilly streets) and worth watching for its stars. Malden brings the warmth of compassion as well as the heat of anger to his role as a rat-a-tat police detective in a film noir hat. Douglas already has that touch of swagger and grit in his throat. Together they tackle everything from bad cops to domestic violence with guest stars such as Leslie Nielsen and Jacquelin Scott. </p> <p>“The Streets of San Francisco: Season Three” is out on a pair of DVD sets, each with multiple discs and totaling nearly 18 hours. Back in the \'70s, a season really was a season, not just a handful of episodes. </p>