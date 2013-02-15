Noir was just a word in a French phrase book before a French critic in the late 1940s coined film noir to describe the nascent Hollywood genre of dark, twisty crime films. The Piranha Records Serie Noir is a series of recordings with perceived sonic allusions, however abstract, to literary and cinematic sources. The 13 tracks culled on the newest release, Latin Noir , relate to the twilight themes of film noir mostly through their melancholy and sense of loss. Covered are many Latin genres, but with a heavy debt to contemporary Cuban music in traditional styles. The selections were chosen by Sonia Brex, a Sicilian DJ/producer living in Berlin. How’s that for world music?