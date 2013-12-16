Lift Higher, Kickback, Power Up

Tracie Long is a superstar among fitness trainers. Her latest batch of instructional DVDs, Lift Higher , Kickback and Power Up , are intended for women 35-and-up—although with a little imagination, men could benefit from many of the exercises. With throbbing techno music setting the pace, Long gets right down to business. “Single-back-down-up-in-life” he chants breathlessly. Long’s admonitions, which begin to sound like refrains in an endless dance club pop song, are driven by the urgency of the electro pop rhythms as she demonstrates her moves. With the holidays underway, Lift Higher and company could help any of us burn off those frosted cookie calories.