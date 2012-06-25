<p> The Mitford sisters were upper class Englishwomen between the world wars, wealthy and well connectedsometimes with the wrong sort. Unity Mitford was a friend of Hitler and Diana married Oswald Moseley, the British fascist leader. Nancy, however, kept her head, professed a noblesse oblige form of socialism and became a successful writer and bon vivant. </p> <p>The 1980s Masterpiece Theatre series based on her work, “Love in a Cold Climate,” has finally been issued as a three-DVD set. It stars Judi Dench as the lady of the manor, forever pushing back against her dim, sputtering pisspot of a husband. The focus is on three sisters as they get on from awkward adolescence into adulthood. Gently spoofing the morals and mores of a place and time, “Love in a Cold Climate” covers ground similar to Evelyn Waugh\'s “Jeeves and Wooster” tales but with gentler, less acute humor. It\'s been released by the best source for British television shows on home video, Acorn Media. For more information, see www.AcornOnline.com. <br /> <br /></p>