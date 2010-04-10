From bit parts in early 1930s Hollywood, Lucille Ball’s stock rose until she became America’s favorite female clown. Along the way she proved adept in other roles, including hard-knocks film noir gal, but screwy comedy was where she flourished. Despite her many film appearances, her greatest lasting impression was made on television in the ‘50s with the frenetic humor of “I Love Lucy.” She continued in the ‘60s with a pair of less-remembered TV shows and ended her remarkable career with the occasional special.

Originally aired in 1977, “Lucy Calls the President” is out on DVD after being unseen since its original CBS broadcast. The program is a time capsule of politics and humor that was already out of time in ’77. The Lucy special was a romp in the old school, a chance for an older generation of stars to entertain their audience. Applause signs lit up with the appearance of Steve Allen, Vivian Vance and even Ed McMahon, who made a subdued husband for Ball’s character in contrast to her partner on “I Love Lucy,” Desi Arnaz.

The story concerned the improbable visit by President Jimmy Carter to Ball’s home in a small Indiana town and the increasingly comical logistics of accommodating all of the friends, neighbors and local worthies into the house for dinner with the President. The level of the writing is inconsistent; Ball shared many of the best lines with longtime co-star Gale Gordon, playing an unctuously pompous Republican snickering in the wings.